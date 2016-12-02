Following hundreds of public meetings and thousands of public comments, California has released the final, refined environmental documents for WaterFix, an essential effort to modernize the State’s water infrastructure.
“WaterFix will secure water supplies for 25 million Californians and prepare for a future marked by rising seas, seismic threats and more extreme weather,” said Mark Cowin, Director of the California Department of Water Resources. “After years of scientific study and analysis, we have found the best solution for protecting both the Delta’s ecosystem and a vital water supply for California.”
The Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) describe environmental impacts that could arise from modernizing California’s infrastructure and includes measures to avoid or minimize those impacts. The document analyzed 18 project alternatives, including the status quo, and ultimately concluded that WaterFix, known as Alternative 4A, was the best option for both increasing water supply reliability and addressing current Delta ecosystem concerns while minimizing environmental impact. WaterFix was chosen because of its ability to provide a reliable source of clean water while minimizing unnatural flows in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta that harm native fish and habitat. More than 100 alternatives were also considered in the development of the WaterFix EIR/EIS and screened out for lack of feasibility or public benefit.
WaterFix is the State’s plan to upgrade infrastructure in the estuary where two major rivers – the Sacramento and San Joaquin – meet before flowing to San Francisco Bay. The Delta provides critical habitat for wildlife, including several endangered or threatened species of native fish. The State’s two biggest water projects, the State Water Project and the federal Central Valley Project, deliver water that passes through the Delta. Together, the two projects deliver water to 25 million people across California. Water project operations in the south Delta are increasingly curtailed to protect listed fish species. WaterFix aims to reduce that conflict so that water supplies are stabilized and harmful reverse flows are reduced. The project consists of three new intakes in the northern Delta and two 35-mile-long tunnels to transport water to the existing pumping plants in the south Delta. New intakes and tunnels would also help guard water supplies against saltwater intrusion as sea levels rise and in the event of an earthquake or storm powerful enough to destroy levees in the low-lying Delta.
The product of 10 years of study, analysis, and public input, California WaterFix is a key element of the Brown Administration’s five-year plan to build more reliable, resilient watersystems and to restore important ecosystems. The basic elements of WaterFix were chosen in order to satisfy the 2009 Delta Reform Act, which established the co-equal goals of providing a more reliable water supply for California and protecting, restoring, and enhancing the Delta ecosystem. The 2009 law directed State agencies to analyze a reasonable range of Delta conveyance alternatives, including various routes and carrying capacities.
Now that the EIR/EIS is completed, Biological Opinions are expected to be finalized in early 2017, clearing the way for final environmental clearances, completion of other necessary agreements, and construction beginning as soon as 2018.
The final EIR/EIS was refined after more than 300 days of public review and 600 public meetings throughout the State about the draft versions. It includes responses to and revisions based on more than 30,000 public comments. The final environmental documents are available at http://baydeltaconservationplan.com/FinalEIREIS.aspx
Karla Bonoff is one of the great female vocalists and singer-songwriters of our time. Beginning at an early age, she wrote several songs that scored hits and a Grammy for Linda Ronstadt. Karla herself was signed as a solo artist to Columbia Records. There, she not only recorded the songs Linda had done, but also the hit single I Can't Hold On and the tune Home, which was later recorded by Bonnie Raitt.
In 1993, Karla's song Tell Me Why, sung by the legendary Wynonna Judd (with Karla on acoustic guitar), was the title song to Wynonna's second album, and a tremendous hit. Throughout the years, she's toured with artists including Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, and John Prine, building a passionate audience, resulting in sold-out houses everywhere.
Karla's legacy as a writer and perseverance as a performer are spoken best in a Billboard Magazine review of Karla's All My Life recording. "Long before Alanis and Jewel, there was a breed of singer/songwriters whose earthly anthems of soul-searching, heartache and joy touched souls in a way few can muster today."
Sharing the stage with Karla Bonoff is Nina Gerber, one of the leading guitarists of our day. After carving a career out of what some might call the shadows, guitarist Nina Gerber is beginning to dare the light. Her first album as a leader, Not Before Noon, follows two decades which brought her to prominence without ever placing her name on the front of an album cover. Since her accompaniment of Kate Wolf first earned her recognition, her acute skills as performer, producer and arranger have continued to deepen.
Her contributions to acoustic music have earned her a following as loyal as for the numerous high talents she has accompanied - proving the shadows equal to the spotlight in the creation of honest, powerful, and beautiful music.
Date and time: Saturday, January 28, 2017 ~ 7:30 PM
Run Time: 2.5 hours with intermission
General Admission: $29 Advance $31 Day of Show $24 Student
Location: 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA
Box Office: www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156
The Western Region Clown Association has elected a San Juan Capistrano clown for President to promote the art of clowning.
During a clown convention of 200 plus clowns held in Las Vegas, Butterscotch was elected President. Her duties include coordinating 2017 convention and closing out the 2016 convention.
Butterscotch has held board positions with Western Region Clown Association, Funny Business Clown Club, San Diego All Stars, Clowns of America International and has served as a 4H leader and Club Leader. This is in addition to all the volunteer and paid clowning she has done around the world!
The Western Region includes California, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.
Butterscotch did not immediately return calls from the press questioning if she is intending to run for Governor of the State of California once her term expires.
Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. has announced that he has granted 112 pardons and one commutation.
Individuals who have been convicted of a crime in California may apply to the Governor for a pardon. Those granted pardons all completed their sentences and the majority were originally convicted of nonviolent, drug-related crimes. All applicants for a pardon who were eligible obtained a Certificate of Rehabilitation, which is an order from a superior court declaring that a person convicted of a crime is now rehabilitated.
A gubernatorial pardon may be granted to people who have demonstrated exemplary behavior and have lived productive and law-abiding lives following their conviction. Pardons are not granted unless they are earned.
When a pardon is granted, the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are notified so that they may update their records on the applicant. The pardon is filed with the Secretary of State and the Legislature, and it is a public record.
The Governor also granted one commutation to a current inmate, which will reduce the prison sentence but not eliminate it. The individual will not be released from prison today and he will remain incarcerated until he is eligible to appear before the Board of Parole Hearings. The inmate receiving the commutation has shown exemplary behavior during incarceration, including vocational accomplishments, self-help, volunteer activities and earning multiple community college degrees.
Copies of all 112 gubernatorial pardons and the commutation can be found at www.gov.ca.gov/docs/12.23.16_Pardons.pdf.
A 2013 Rio Linda High School Graduate and Sacramento, California native recently returned to the United States from an overseas deployment with the largest amphibious warship in the Navy.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Alec Schrader, is a cryptologic technician (collection) serving aboard USS Boxer (LHD-4), based in San Diego, California.
As a cryptologic technician, Schrader is responsible for gathering intelligence from the areas around the ship to ensure the safety of the ship and crew.
“My job is the best because it allows me to gain a wide variety of skills,” said Schrader. “This will definitely set me up for success throughout my career.”
“The USS Boxer is an amphibious assault ship that resembles a small aircraft carrier. When deployed overseas, it is designated as the flagship of Combined Task Force 151, the international anti-piracy task force pursuing pirates off the coast of Somalia.”
Boxer is famous for playing a critical role in the rescue mission of Capt. Richard Phillips on April 12, 2009. U.S. Navy SEALS and other special operations forces from USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) rescued Phillips who was later transferred to Boxer for medical evaluation and care. This successful rescue mission was portrayed in the 2103 movie, “Captain Phillips,” starring Tom Hanks, and featuring crewmembers from the USS Boxer.
The ship is armed with two semi-active radar-guided NATO Sea Sparrow missile systems (NSSMS) for anti-air warfare protection, two rolling airframe missile (RAM) systems and two Phalanx close-in weapon-system (CIWS) mounts to counter threats from low-flying aircraft and close-in small craft. It’s 844 feet long 106 feet wide, displaces more than 40,000 tons, and reaches speeds in excess of 23 miles per hour.
As a member of the U.S. Navy’s amphibious assault ship, Schrader said he is proud to be part of most capable amphibious force in the world.
“The friendships that I have made serving on this ship is incomparable to anything I have experienced,” said Schrader. “Being deployed with these people really builds a bond and memories that will last a lifetime.”
Sailors’ jobs are highly varied at sea, according to Navy officials. More than 1,000 crewmembers keep the ship running smoothly, which includes everything from maintaining engines, handling weapons, and flying aircraft.
Serving in the Navy, Schrader is learning about being a more responsible leader, and sailor through handling numerous responsibilities. The recent deployment offered the opportunity to experience cultures from around the world.
“I’ve become more responsible from serving in the Navy and being deployed,” said Schrader. “I’ve realized that I can handle a lot more than I thought I could and I've been able to push myself past my limits I never thought was possible, while showing resilience along the way.”
Since 1902, when French filmmaker George Mêlées created one of the first science fiction films about astronomers sending a rocket to the moon, the world has been in love with science fiction films. Like literature before it, science fiction cinema is the visual language of change. Using science as a starting point, the plot of the sci-fi film is driven to examine new ideas and themes in our society: be it space or time travel, alien life forms, dystopia, apocalypse, monsters and mutants, the role of science in our lives or the havoc it causes. Science fiction films present these ideas in a visual language we can understand.
On Friday, January 20th, Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center begins what we hope will become a yearly tradition: The Science Fiction Film Festival at The State. Kicking off the festivities, three time Emmy winner Mark S. Allen (ABC10'S Morning Blend, and the syndicated movie show Extra Butter.) will host a full evening’s program including: A Trip to the Moon (1902), the classic Daffy Duck cartoon Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century, and our feature presentation, Ridley Scott’s noir masterpiece, Blade Runner: The Director’s Cut. The film that examines what it means to be human…or a replicant, set the standard for all sci-fi films since its release in 1982. Starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer and Daryl Hannah.
Saturday, January 21st features begin with the outstanding family friendly animated film, The Iron Giant: Signature Edition (2015) that includes extended scenes and sequences deleted from the 1999 release directed by Brad Bird (The Incredibles, The Simpsons). Set during the Cold War, the film is about a young boy who discovers a giant metallic robot who fell from space. With the help of a beatnik artist, they have to stop the U.S. military and a paranoid federal agent from finding and destroying the Giant. A must see - rated PG.
Brazil, Terry Gilliam’s 1985 Orwellian-yet-slapstick classic starring Robert DeNiro and Jonathan Pryce, is our second feature. The film centers on Sam Lowry, a man trying to find a woman who appears in his dreams as he works a mind-numbing job in a consumer-driven, bureaucratic, totalitarian society. A cult classic in every sense of the word.
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981). Directed by George Miller, this post-apocalyptic masterpiece, hailed as one of the greatest action films of all time, stars Mel Gibson as Mad Max who helps a community of settlers against a violent band of marauders. Filmed in the Australian Outback, this film tells of fights over gasoline and features one of the greatest action sequences ever committed to film.
Saturday night will feature a presentation and Q&A with Emmy Winner and former Industrial Light and Magic artist, Frank Ordaz. Ordaz, owner of the Frank Ordaz Gallery in Auburn, is an award-winning illustrator and painter who worked on several classic films including E.T., Star Trek 2, 3 and 4, Return of the Jedi, The Goonies, Neverending Story, Star Man and Howard the Duck. Ordaz is currently in production on a documentary with Anthony Thaxton about his years working with George Lucas at ILM entitled, When Johnny Played With the Dark Side.
Rounding out the film festival on Sunday is the 1950’s Science Fiction classic: Forbidden Planet. Directed by Fred Wilcox, this is considered the first film set on another planet. Starring Anne Francis and Leslie Nielsen, Forbidden Planet tells the story of a starship crew that goes to investigate the silence of a planet's colony only to find two survivors and a deadly secret. Forbidden Planet achieved many firsts in the science fiction genre: depiction of traveling faster than light speed, the entirely electronic score, and Robby the Robot who has a role and a personality in the film.
The festival concludes with 2015’s Ex Machina, a film hailed as a modern-day Sci-Fi masterpiece. Directed by Alex Gardner and starring Oscar Isaac and Alicia Vikander, the film tells the story of a young programmer who is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a breathtaking humanoid A.I.
Dates and times: Friday-Sunday, January 20-22, 2017
Friday, January 20, 2017
Duck Dodgers In the 24 1/2 Century 7:30 PM
SPEAKER: Mark S. Allen (ABC10'S Morning Blend, and the syndicated movie show Extra Butter.)
Trip to the Moon (1902)
Blade Runner: The Director's Cut (1992) 8:00 PM
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Iron Giant (1999) 11:00 AM
Brazil (1985) 4:30 PM
SPEAKER: Frank Ordaz, former Industrial Light and Magic artist (Return of the Jedi, Neverending Story)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982) 8:00 PM
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Forbidden Planet (1956) 3:00 PM
Ex Machina (2015) 7:00 PM
General Admission: Festival Pass $36, Day Pass $15, $8 per feature (shorts included)
Location: 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA
Box Office & Details: www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) announced on December 16, 2016 the expansion of Mobile Passport Control (MPC) services to SMF. Sacramento International Airport becomes the 21st airport to offer Mobile Passport Control for Customs and Border Protection processing.
Mobile Passport Control is the first authorized app to expedite a travelers’ arrival into the United States. Eligible travelers submit their passport information and answers to inspection-related questions to the CBP via a smartphone or tablet app prior to arrival. Travelers who use it do not have to complete a paper form. As a result, travelers will experience shorter wait times, less congestion, and faster processing.
Android and iPhone users can download the Mobile Passport app for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app is available to US citizens and Canadian visitors.
“U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains committed to keeping the international arrivals process as secure and traveler-friendly as possible by offering new and innovative technology systems,” said Brian J. Humphrey, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Francisco. “The Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app adds another option proven to reduce wait times for the ever-growing number of international visitors without compromising our important border protection mission.”
This first-of-its-kind app was developed in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection by Airports Council International-North America and their technical partners.
“The number of international travelers continues to grow at Sacramento International Airport and we are happy to announce this free service and its added convenience in time for Christmas travel,” said John Wheat, Director of Airports. “Mobile Passport Control joins Global Entry as new amenities at the airport to facilitate customs processing for international travelers.”
The free app will come in especially handy for travelers on Alaska Airlines’ new nonstop service from Sacramento to Cabo San Lucas, which begins in June.
The Sacramento County Department of Airports is responsible for planning, developing, operating and maintaining the county’s four airports: Sacramento International Airport, Executive Airport, Mather Airport and Franklin Field. Sacramento International Airport is a self-supporting enterprise offering more than 145 nonstop flights on nine domestic and international carriers to 30 destinations. The regional economic impact of the airport system is more than $4 billion annually. For more information, visit www.smf.aero.
With reservoirs rising from December storms, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) boosted its early-season estimate of next year’s State Water Project (SWP) supply from 20 to 45 percent of most requests on December 21.
“This winter’s wet start gives us hope we’ll be able to keep increasing the State Water Project allocation,” said DWR Director Mark Cowin. “But the faucet can shut off suddenly and leave us dry for a sixth year in a row. Drought always looms over California, so we must use water wisely and sparingly.”
Each December, DWR makes its initial estimate of SWP water delivery capability (allocation) for the following calendar year. The allocation is adjusted – hopefully upward -- as hydrologic conditions develop through the rainy season. Under the initial 20 percent water allocation for 2017, the 29 public agencies served by the SWP would receive only 839,376 acre-feet of the 4,172,786 acre-feet they collectively requested. Under today’s allocation, they would receive 1,894,645 acre-feet.
The initial allocation for this calendar year (2016) was 10 percent of the requested 4.1 million acre-feet, but was increased to 60 percent as storms developed and reservoir storage increased.
Lake Oroville in Butte County, the SWP’s principal reservoir, this morning was holding 1,895,292 acre-feet, 54 percent of its 3.5 million acre-foot capacity and 88 percent of its historical average for the date. Shasta Lake north of Redding, California’s and the federal Central Valley Project’s (CVP) largest reservoir, was holding 3,327,257 acre-feet, 73 percent of its 4.5 million acre-foot capacity and 120 percent of its historical average. San Luis Reservoir, a critical south-of-Delta storage facility for both the SWP and CVP, was holding 1,155,838 acre-feet, 57 percent of its 2 million acre-foot capacity and 87 percent of its average for the date.
It’s important to note that nearly all areas served by the SWP have sources of water other than their SWP allocation, among them streams, groundwater and local reservoirs.
The last 100 percent SWP allocation – difficult to achieve even in wet years because of Delta pumping restrictions to protect threatened and endangered fish species – was in 2006.
Local runners looking for training opportunities can sign up for the ninth annual Lou Gehrig Roseville Run for a Cure on Jan. 7, which is professionally timed by Rich Hanna and his Capital Road Race Management Team and benefits The ALS Association Greater Sacramento Chapter that is working to cure Lou Gehrig’s disease. Area residents also can sign up for the event, which includes a 5K and 10K walk/run and a half-mile kid’s fun run. Lou Gehrig Roseville Run for a Cure will begin at Sculpture Park in Roseville and travel along the Miners Ravine Trail to Sierra College.
“This event gives runners the chance to train in a professionally timed race while also raising funds to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease, which affects so many families in the greater Sacramento area,” said Wendy Ehlen, race founder. “The best part is 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to The ALS Association, so you know every step you take in this race makes a difference.”
The event, which now offers team signups, will include prizes for each age category and a raffle, and will happen rain or shine. To register: www.lougehrigrunroseville.com.
The ALS Association is leading the fight to treat and cure ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, through global research and nationwide advocacy while also empowering people with the disease and their families to live fuller lives by providing them with compassionate care and support. The local chapter of the organization best known for its Ice Bucket Challenge fundraiser serves 24 Northern California counties. To make a donation, visit www.alssac.org.
Courtside Pickleball Center, Lincoln Hills Pickleball Club and Placer Valley Tourism are thrilled to be teaming up to host the Resolution Round Robin Pickleball Tournament on Dec. 28-30 in Rocklin. Now in its second year, this three-day event will showcase players of all levels and promises to be fun and competitive for everyone involved.
Craig Fraser, President of the Lincoln Hills Pickleball Club, explained that they will be offering a beginner/novice level for those just getting started as well as 3.0, 4.0, 4,5 and 5,0 levels for the more advanced players. "Last year the Resolution Round Robin was a huge success and we expect even more players this year," added Fraser.
Touted as the fastest growing sport in America, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is the perfect year-round sport as it can be played on indoor or outdoor courts. Courtside Pickleball Center has the largest indoor pickleball court set-up in Northern California providing the perfect setting for this winter tournament.
Games will start at 8 a.m. each day with Women's Doubles on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Mixed Doubles on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Men's Doubles on Thursday, Dec. 30. Come check out the action next week at 1104 Tinker Drive in Rocklin and find out what this unique sport is all about!
About Placer Valley Tourism
Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) is made up for the 23 hotels in Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln, California. PVT recruits and supports hundreds of annual events with grants, marketing, volunteers and other services as needed. To learn more about how PVT can help bring your event here, visit www.playplacer.com or call 916-773-5400.
